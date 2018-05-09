Iraqis head to the polls this weekend for the first time since the government declared victory against Daesh, in national elections that could tilt the balance of power between the United States and Iran.

Iraqis, meanwhile, expect little from what is sure to be another fractious coalition government.

Fifteen years after the US invasion, the country still suffers from widespread power outages and poor public services, and low oil prices have further hit the economy.

In Sunni-majority areas, where the war against Daesh destroyed vital infrastructure and countless homes, the challenges are even greater.

TRT World 's Sara Firth meets a family struggling to recover from the fight.