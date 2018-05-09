President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received main opposition Republican People Party's (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem Ince late on Wednesday.

The meeting at the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party headquarters in Ankara lasted for 40 minutes.

AK Party Group Deputy Chairman Mustafa Elitas and CHP Group Deputy Chairman Engin Altay also participated in the meeting.

After the meeting, Ince told reporters that he spoke with Erdogan and wished him and his party success in the forthcoming elections.

Elitas said Erdogan and Ince had a friendly conversation and wished each other success.

Last month, the parliament passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.

In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved the switch from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.