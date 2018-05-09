TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan receives opposition CHP presidential candidate
Turkey's president meets Muharrem Ince at governing party headquarters ahead of elections on June 24, 2018.
Erdogan receives opposition CHP presidential candidate
President of Turkey and leader of the AK Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan and presidential candidate for the main opposition CHP Muharrem Ince (L) shake hands at AK Party's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey on May 9, 2018. / AA
May 9, 2018

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received main opposition Republican People Party's (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem Ince late on Wednesday.

The meeting at the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party headquarters in Ankara lasted for 40 minutes.

AK Party Group Deputy Chairman Mustafa Elitas and CHP Group Deputy Chairman Engin Altay also participated in the meeting.

After the meeting, Ince told reporters that he spoke with Erdogan and wished him and his party success in the forthcoming elections.

Elitas said Erdogan and Ince had a friendly conversation and wished each other success.

Last month, the parliament passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.

In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved the switch from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us