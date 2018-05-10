WORLD
Trump welcomes US prisoners released by North Korea, thanks Kim
The prisoners landed at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. US president Trump also announced that the meeting with North Koreans leader Kim Jong-un will take place in Singapore.
The three Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gesture next to US President Donald Trump, upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, May 10, 2018. / Reuters
May 10, 2018

US President Donald Trump welcomed three former US prisoners who landed at a military base near Washington on Thursday after being released by North Korea, thanking leader Kim Jong-un and sounding upbeat on a planned summit between the two.

The prisoners, freed after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travelled to the North Korean capital, landed at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, where a giant US flag was suspended between ladders of two fire trucks on the edge of the taxiway.

Trump and his wife boarded the plane, which arrived at around 0640 GMT (2:40am) for several minutes before the men stepped out, shaking hands with the president and waving to waiting media and military personnel.

TRT World'sJohn Bevir has more from Washington DC.

"Frankly we didn't think it was going to happen and it did," Trump said after thanking Kim for releasing the men.

Trump said he really believed Kim wanted to bring North Korea "into the real world" and was hopeful of a major breakthrough at their planned meeting.

A White House spokeswoman said the three men would be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in nearby Maryland for further medical evaluation.

They are Korean-American missionary Kim Dong-chul, detained in 2015; Kim Sang-duk, also known as Tony Kim, who spent a month teaching at the foreign-funded Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST) before he was arrested in 2017; and Kim Hak-song, who also taught at PUST and was detained last year.

TRT World'sLiz Maddock has this report.

"We would like to express our deep appreciation to the United States government, President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home," the three said in a statement released by the State Department as their plane stopped over in Alaska.

"We thank God, and all our families and friends who prayed for us and for our return. God Bless America, the greatest nation in the world."

North Korean state media said they were arrested either for subversion or "hostile acts" against the government.

Until now, the only American released by North Korea during Trump’s presidency was Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old university student who returned to the United States in a coma last summer after 17 months of captivity and died days later.

Warmbier's death escalated US-North Korea tensions, already running high at the time over Pyongyang's stepped-up missile tests.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports from Washington.

Summit in Singapore 

The release of the last US detainees in North Korea appeared to signal an effort by Kim to improve the tone for the summit and followed his recent pledge to suspend missile tests and shut a nuclear bomb test site.

The US president announced the date and the location of the first-ever meeting between him and Kim, on Twitter.

The release of the prisoners also gave Trump a chance to tout a diplomatic achievement soon after his decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal drew heavy criticism from European allies and others.

There was also no sign that Pompeo's visit had cleared up the question of whether North Korea would be willing to bargain away nuclear missiles that might threaten the United States.

Trump has credited his "maximum pressure" campaign for drawing North Korea to the table and has vowed to keep sanctions in place until Pyongyang takes concrete steps to denuclearise.

But former spy chief Kim Yong-chul, director of North Korea’s United Front Department, said in a toast to Pompeo over lunch in Pyongyang, “We have perfected our nuclear capability. It is our policy to concentrate all efforts into economic progress ... This is not the result of sanctions that have been imposed from outside.”

Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that while the release was not an explicit precondition for the Trump-Kim meeting, the North Koreans understood that they had to do it for any progress to be made.

"The North Koreans have still said nothing to indicate that they are willing to give up their nuclear weapons, not to mention permanently and verifiably dismantle their nuclear programmes," she said.

"We have no clarity about Kim’s intentions."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
