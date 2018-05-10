WORLD
2 MIN READ
DR Congo reports four more Ebola cases after Kinshasa outbreak
Fresh cases in the northwest of the African country surfaced after the latest outbreak in capital Kinshasa killed 17 people, health officials say.
DR Congo reports four more Ebola cases after Kinshasa outbreak
DR Congo authorities have described the Ebola outbreak as a "public health emergency with international impact". / Reuters Archive
May 10, 2018

Four more cases of Ebola have been detected in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo, doctors said on Thursday, two days after DRC reported a fresh outbreak of the disease.

Of the four affected people, two are caregivers at the hospital in Bikoro where the Ebola outbreak has been concentrated, the hospital's chief surgeon Serge Ngalebato said.

The latest Ebola outbreak in the region northeast of Kinshasa near the border with the Republic of Congo has so far killed 17 people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has made $1 million available to stop the virus from spreading to other provinces and countries, a representative of the UN's humanitarian affairs agency OCHA told reporters.

Ninth known outbreak since 1976

The Nigerian government on Wednesday said it was acting to prevent the spread of Ebola from the vast central African country.

The federal government had put in place an emergency programme to monitor all border activity to keep Nigerians safe, Health Minister Isaac Adewole said after a cabinet meeting.

Nigeria, which does not share a border with the DR Congo, is the only country in West Africa with a mobile laboratory for haemorrhagic fevers.

DR Congo authorities on Tuesday described the Ebola outbreak as a "public health emergency with international impact."

It is the country's ninth known outbreak of Ebola since 1976, when the deadly viral disease was first identified in then Zaire by a Belgian-led team.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us