Rolls-Royce Motor Cars revealed the most anticipated car of 2018 and quite possibly, the most anticipated Rolls-Royce of all time.

Named after the largest diamond ever discovered which now resides in the British Crown Jewels, Cullinan is an all-terrain, high-bodied car that makes the idea of authentic, luxury off-road travel a reality for the first time.

Luxury travel is now effortless, everywhere.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports from London.