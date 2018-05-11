WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq heads to the polls but people still feel unsafe
The May 12 election will be the first to be held since Iraq defeated Daesh. Daesh militants have threatened to carry out attacks ahead of the elections.
Iraq heads to the polls but people still feel unsafe
An Iraqi security member casts his vote at a polling station two days before polls open to the public in a parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq May 10, 2018. / Reuters
May 11, 2018

Elections in Iraq are just days away - and many issues are being debated, from security to the economy. 

Many Iraqis say the system is unfair, as many candidates have been in power for more than a decade, and they feel they haven't been heard. 

And some do not feel safe casting their votes.

Security was tight after Daesh threats, and voters were frisked several times as they entered to cast their ballots.

There are more than 7000 candidates from 32 parties competing for 360 seats.  

Overall, 24.5 million voters are registered for the elections, with some of the roughly one million Iraqi voters living abroad also set to cast ballots Thursday.

Soldiers and police are allowed to vote early so that they can provide security on election day.

TRT World'sAsh Gallagher reports from Baghdad.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us