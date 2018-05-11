WORLD
1 MIN READ
US says it backs Argentine President Macri's economic reform program
The statement of support called Mauricio Macri's economic reform program a "market-oriented, growth-focused" one that has "improved Argentina's future".
US says it backs Argentine President Macri's economic reform program
Argentine President Mauricio Macri carries his meal during his visit to the Loma Campana Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas drilling site, own by Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF, in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, Argentina April 23, 2018. / Reuters
May 11, 2018

The United States supports Argentine President Mauricio Macri's economic reform program, the White House said on Thursday, after Buenos Aires announced this week it was seeking financing from the International Monetary Fund.

"The United States supports the economic reform program of President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, which is market-oriented, growth-focused, and has improved Argentina's future," the White House statement said.

"President Macri has the right vision for the Argentine economy and has made important strides toward modernizing the country’s economic policy," it said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us