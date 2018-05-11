The United States supports Argentine President Mauricio Macri's economic reform program, the White House said on Thursday, after Buenos Aires announced this week it was seeking financing from the International Monetary Fund.

"The United States supports the economic reform program of President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, which is market-oriented, growth-focused, and has improved Argentina's future," the White House statement said.

"President Macri has the right vision for the Argentine economy and has made important strides toward modernizing the country’s economic policy," it said.