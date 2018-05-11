TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish prosecutors seek arrest of 300 military personnel
Prosecutors have issued detention warrants for 300 military personnel suspected of links to the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation.
Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold a portrait of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Muslim cleric. during a pro-government rally in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 20, 2016. The Turkish words read "the coup national traitor, FETO." / AP
May 11, 2018

One hundred and sixty-five soldiers were arrested across Turkey on Friday over suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

The arrests came after Istanbul prosecutors issued warrants for 300 soldiers as part of a probe of FETO's infiltration of the military and police. Among the warrants were 211 for active-duty soldiers.

At least 13 active-duty soldiers were also arrested on Friday in eastern Bingol province and two in western Balikesir as part of other FETO investigations.

In Ankara, warrants were issued for 21 suspects for allegedly leaking Police Academy exam questions. Eight of the suspects were arrested in operations in 13 provinces.

Separately, 20 arrest warrants were issued as part of an investigation of FETO's female members. The suspects used ByLock, an encrypted cellphone app used by the terror group. Five of the suspects have been arrested.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the attempted coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary. 

SOURCE:AA
