WORLD
3 MIN READ
Catalan parliament to vote on Puigdemont successor on Saturday
Catalonia's parliament will start debating on whether to appoint staunch independence supporter Quim Torra as regional president, after deposed leader Carles Puigdemont stepped aside from the running.
Catalan parliament to vote on Puigdemont successor on Saturday
Junts per Catalonia (Together for Catalonia) MPs (L-R) Elsa Artadi, Quim Torra and Eduard Pujol arrive for a party meeting at the Catalan parliament in Barcelona on May 11, 2018. / AFP
May 11, 2018

Catalonia's parliament will vote to approve a new leader of the region on Saturday, in the fifth attempt to form a government since the last administration was fired by Madrid nearly seven months ago for declaring independence.

Former leader Carles Puigdemont, now living in Germany, put forward little-known Catalan member of parliament Quim Torra as the new candidate in a televised address published on social networks late on Thursday.

The speaker of the Catalan parliament Roger Torrent said in a statement on Friday he had proposed Torra as a candidate to be regional president after consulting with political parties, and the parliament would vote on the appointment on Saturday.

The separatist movement in the wealthy northeastern region has failed to form a government despite winning the most seats in a December election called by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy after Puigdemont's secession attempt.

Time is running out to form a new administration, as the parliament must vote in a leader before May 22 or fresh elections must be called. A new election is likely to return similar results to the last, a poll showed on Friday.

All four previous candidates proposed by the pro-independence movement were blocked by the courts because they are either living abroad or being held in custody for their role in a referendum and subsequent declaration of independence.

One of the blocked candidates was Puigdemont himself, who is in Berlin waiting for a German court to rule on whether to extradite him to Spain on a charge of misuse of public funds.

Torra, a pro-independence activist with little previous political experience who has published books on the history of Catalonia, must win an absolute majority in Saturday's vote to be elected leader.

If he does not get this backing, a simple majority in a second vote 48 hours later, on Monday, will be sufficient under Spanish electoral law.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us