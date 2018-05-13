While the reaction to the moving US embassy in Israel has been highly contentious globally and very unwelcome among Palestinians, the move has been welcomed by many in the largest Jewish community in the world outside Israel.

Jews in New York have welcomed the move saying that Jerusalem has always been a part of their lives and their identity.

But among some in the Jewish community there is disquiet, because they believe the move could have sabotaged any chance of peace with the Palestinians.

Despite the controversy it is unlikely that any future US president will reverse the decision. TRT World’s Jon Brain reports from New York.