At least 60 Palestinians were killed during protests along the Gaza-Israeli border on Monday.

Protests intensified on the 70th anniversary of Israel’s founding and a day before the Nakba, with loudspeakers on Gaza mosques urging Palestinians to join a “Great March of Return”

Spokesperson for Palestine's Ministry of Health in Gaza, Dr Ashraf al-Qadra upon releasing the names of the victims said, "The number of martyrs to 60 martyrs as a result of Zionist targeting center for the participants in the march of the great return today in the eastern Gaza Strip."

Palestinians killed by Israeli forces on May 14:

1. Laila Anwar Al-Ghandoor, 8-months-old

2. Ezz el-din Musa Mohamed Alsamaak, 14-years-old

3. Wisaal Fadl Ezzat Alsheikh Khalil, 15-years-old

4. Ahmed Adel Musa Alshaer, 16-years-old

5. Saeed Mohamed Abu Alkheir, 16-years-old

6. Ibrahim Ahmed Alzarqa, 18-years-old

7. Eman Ali Sadiq Alsheikh, 19-years-old

8. Zayid Mohamed Hasan Omar, 19-years-old

9. Motassem Fawzy Abu Louley, 20-years-old

10. Anas Hamdan Salim Qadeeh, 21-years-old

11. Mohamed Abd Alsalam Harz, 21-years-old

12. Yehia Ismail Rajab Aldaqoor, 22-years-old

13. Mustafa Mohamed Samir Mahmoud Almasry, 22-years-old

14. Ezz Eldeen Nahid Aloyutey, 23-years-old

15. Mahmoud Mustafa Ahmed Assaf, 23-years-old

16. Ahmed Fayez Harb Shahadah, 23-years-old

17. Ahmed Awad Allah, 24-years-old

18. Khalil Ismail Khalil Mansor, 25-years-old

19. Mohamed Ashraf Abu Sitta, 26-years-old

20. Bilal Ahmed Abu Diqah, 26-years-old

21. Ahmed Majed Qaasim Ata Allah, 27-years-old

22. Mahmoud Rabah Abu Maamar, 28-years-old

23.Musab Yousef Abu Leilah, 28-years-old

24. Ahmed Fawzy Altetr, 28-years-old

25. Mohamed Abdelrahman Meqdad, 28-years-old

26. Obaidah Salim Farhan, 30-years-old

27. Jihad Mufid Al-Farra, 30-years-old

28. Fadi Hassan Abu Salmi, 30-years-old

29. Motaz Bassam Kamil Al-Nunu, 31-years-old

30. Mohammed Riyad Abdulrahman Alamudi, 31-years-old

31. Jihad Mohammed Othman Mousa, 31-years-old

32. Shahir Mahmoud Mohammed Almadhoon, 32-years-old

33. Mousa Jabr Abdulsalam Abu Hasnayn, 35-years-old

34. Mohammed Mahmoud Abdulmoti Abdal’al, 39-years-old

35. Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Hamdan, 27-years-old

36. Ismail Khalil Ramadhan Aldaahuk, 30-years-old

37. Ahmed Mahmoud Mohammed Alrantisi, 27-years-old

38. Alaa Alnoor Ahmed Alkhatib, 28-years-old

39. Mahmoud Yahya Abdawahab Hussain, 24-years-old

40. Ahmed Abdullah Aladini, 30-years-old

41. Saadi Said Fahmi Abu Salah, 16-years-old

42. Ahmed Zahir Hamid Alshawa, 24-years-old

43. Mohammed Hani Hosni Alnajjar, 33-years-old

44. Fadl Mohamed Ata Habshy, 34-years-old

45. Mokhtar Kaamil Salim Abu Khamash, 23-years-old

46. Mahmoud Wael Mahmoud Jundeyah, 21-years-old

47. Abdulrahman Sami Abu Mattar, 18-years-old

48. Ahmed Salim Alyaan Aljarf, 26-years-old

49. Mahmoud Sulayman Ibrahim Aql, 32-years-old

50. Mohamed Hasan Mustafa Alabadilah, 25-years-old

51. Kamil Jihad Kamil Mihna, 19-years-old

52. Mahmoud Saber Hamad Abu Taeemah, 23-years-old

53. Ali Mohamed Ahmed Khafajah, 21-years-old

54. Abdelsalam Yousef Abdelwahab, 39-years-old

55. Mohamed Samir Duwedar, 27-years-old

56. Talal Adel Ibrahim Mattar, 16-years-old

57. Omar Jomaa Abu Ful, 30-years-old

58. Yet to be identified

59. Yet to be identified

60. Yet to be identified