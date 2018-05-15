WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tensions high in West Bank as Israeli forces fire tear gas on Palestinians
Israeli troops are attacking protesting Palestinians in the West Bank. With civilians throwing stones to defend themselves. Footage shows Israeli forces firing tear gas canisters and steel-coated rubber bullets.
Tensions high in West Bank as Israeli forces fire tear gas on Palestinians
A Palestinian demonstrator holds a sling during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. May 15, 2018. / Reuters
May 15, 2018

Palestinians are rallying today as they commemorate Nakba Day.

In Ramallah, West Bank, Israeli forces fired teargas and rubber-coated steel bullets at hundreds of Palestinians who had gathered to mark the day.

In Bethlehem, also in the West Bank, Palestinians were also attacked by Israeli forces.

Nakba Day or the Day of Catastrophe, which happened on May 15, 1948,  is the day almost a million Palestinians were forcibly removed and exiled from their ancestral home by Israel.

TRT World's Muhannad Alami reports from Ramallah in the West Bank.

TRT World 's Digital Producer Mohamed Hasan reports from Bethlehem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us