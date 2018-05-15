In Pictures: The world stands in solidarity with Palestine
Protests in solidarity with Palestine took place in several cities around the world.
Activists stage a rally condemning the Israeli violence at the Gaza Strip’s eastern border on May 14, 2018, in the Bayridge neighbourhood in Brooklyn borough of New York, United States on May 14, 2018. / AA
May 15, 2018

Since the Great March of Return protests began on March 30, at least 107 Palestinians, including children, have been killed by Israeli forces and more than 11,000 wounded.

However, Monday was the deadliest day since the end of the 2014 Gaza conflict. 

At least 60 people who protested the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem were killed by Israeli forces.

And today, Palestinians are marking  the 70th year of the Nakba Day or Day of Catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were expelled or fled amid the creation of the Israeli state in 1948.

Here are images from protests in support of the Palestinian cause from around the world.

