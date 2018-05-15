WORLD
Indonesian police kill one, arrest several in Surabaya raids
A Surabaya police spokesman said police arrested 13 suspects over the two suicide bombings carried out by two families, after conducting raids in Surabaya and its neighbouring cities of Malang and Pasuruan.
Anti-terror policemen walk during a raid of a house of a suspected terrorist at Medokan Ayu area in Surabaya, Indonesia May 15, 2018. / Reuters
May 15, 2018

Indonesian police fatally shot a militant and arrested 13 others on Tuesday suspected of links to suicide bombings carried out by two families in the country's second-largest city.

Surabaya police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said the militant died in a shootout in a Surabaya neighbourhood with counterterrorism police, who had tried to arrest him over possible involvement in the attacks that killed at least 13 people.

He said the arrests of suspected militants were made in raids in Surabaya and its neighbouring cities of Malang and Pasuruan.

Co-ordinated suicide bombings at three churches were carried out Sunday by a family of six that included girls aged eight and 12.

A second family bombed Surabaya's police headquarters on Monday. Their seven-year-old daughter survived the attack.

All told, 26 people died in the two days of attacks including a total of 13 militants and their children.

Daesh claimed responsibility for all the attacks in statements carried by its Amaq news agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, police searched the home of the family that bombed Surabaya's police headquarters and found unexploded bombs.

