Turkey to treat wounded Palestinians in Ankara
Turkish health minister Ahmet Demircan says preparations to transfer the wounded from Gaza to Ankara will soon be completed.
Rescuers carry a wounded protester away from the scene of a protest in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, on May 15, 2018. / AFP
May 15, 2018

Palestinians wounded by Israeli security forces during Monday's anti-occupation protests in Gaza would be treated in Turkey, said the country's health minister on Tuesday.    

"We will receive the wounded from Gaza first in Ankara. We have prepared our hospitals according to the conditions of the wounded," minister Ahmet Demircan said.

He said the ministry was co-operating with the Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed forces, where all preparations are in place to establish an air corridor to transfer the wounded in Gaza to Turkey.  

Demircan said they would bring in the wounded Gazans as soon as the Palestinian side was ready.  

He noted that those with the most severe injuries would be prioritised.  

On the Gazan side of the border, the injured were at great risk because there were not enough medications and supplies where the Palestinians were, Demircan said.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered on the Gaza Strip's eastern border since early Monday morning to take part in mass rallies to commemorate the Nakba and protest the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 60 Palestinian demonstrators were killed by Israeli forces in one of the deadliest single-day massacres in the country's history.

