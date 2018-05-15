WORLD
2 MIN READ
US coffee shop worker refuses service to man for accosting veiled woman
In a confrontation recorded on video, a man insults a Muslim woman in a niqab at a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in California.
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf shop in Riverside, California refused service to a man after he insulted a Muslim woman for wearing a niqab. The incident comes a month after a Starbucks manager in Philadelphia called the police because two black men were waiting for a friend instead of ordering.
May 15, 2018

A California coffee shop worker refused to serve a customer who insulted a Muslim woman wearing a head covering in a confrontation recorded on video.

The Press-Enterprise reports the clip posted online Monday was shot at a Riverside Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

It shows a man asking "Is this Halloween?" while standing in front of the woman wearing the head covering, called a niqab. When the woman confronts him, he replies he doesn't like her religion.

Voices can be heard shouting for the man to leave. A supervisor who identifies herself as Tawny Alfaro refuses to sell him coffee while saying he was being disruptive and racist.

The Muslim woman replies with a "thank you."

The man and the Muslim woman are not identified.

Coffee Bean says it has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to discrimination. Alfaro couldn't be reached Tuesday.

SOURCE:AP
