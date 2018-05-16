WORLD
Turkey's President Erdogan wraps up first official UK visit
The trip was designed to bolster economic and security ties between the two countries. The leaders also discussed the ongoing events in Jerusalem and Gaza.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began his three-day state visit to Britain on Sunday by praising the country as "an ally and a strategic partner, but also a real friend." The Turkish leader also met Queen Elizabeth and British Prime Minister Theresa May. / AA
May 16, 2018

The leaders of Turkey and the UK underlined the importance of cooperation, particularly in the areas of security and economics as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan concluded his three-day trip to the UK. 

"The UK-Turkey relationship is indispensable, the issues we have discussed underline just how important it is that we work ever more closely together to make our people safe and more prosperous," British Prime Minister Theresa May said. 

The two leaders announced new intelligence sharing measures in the fight against terrorism and hailed a deal to collaborate on a new Turkish jet fighter. 

Turkey has also signalled its enthusiasm for a post-Brexit free trade deal. 

“The synergy which will occur when Turkey’s operational opportunities and the UK’s financial power come together will bring very big benefits to both sides,” Erdogan said.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Woods reports from London. 

