WORLD
2 MIN READ
Guatemala relocates embassy to Jerusalem
Guatemala is one of only seven countries that sided with the US on the moving of its embassy to Jerusalem, a move that received international backlash.
Guatemala relocates embassy to Jerusalem
Hilda Patricia Marroquin, the wife of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, cuts the ribbon during the dedication ceremony of the embassy of Guatemala in Jerusalem, as she stands with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel Polanco, May 16, 2018. / Reuters
May 16, 2018

Guatemala has relocated its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, just two days after the US. It's one of only seven countries that sided with the United States. 

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday, and he hopes to profit from his loyal support. His delegation includes several ministers and parliamentarians, hoping to sign new agreements. 

TRT World's correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from Guatemala. 

The announcement came one week before the United States embassy opened in Jerusalem on Monday in accordance with President Donald Trump's December 6 recognition of the city as Israel's capital.

The United States is an important source of assistance for Guatemala and Trump had threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that supported the UN resolution. Before 1980, Guatemala and a dozen countries maintained an embassy in Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us