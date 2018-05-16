WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey tells Israeli consul general to leave country
Turkey asks Israel's consul general in Istanbul Yosef Levi Sfari to leave the country "for a while" after at least 62 Palestinians were killed and thousands wounded by Israeli fire during protests on Monday.
Turkey tells Israeli consul general to leave country
Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' logo, May 16, 2018. / AA
May 16, 2018

The Turkish foreign ministry on Wednesday told Israel's consul general in Istanbul Yosef Levi Sfari to leave the country "for a while."

According to diplomatic sources speaking on condition of anonymity, the ministry told Sfari to leave following indiscriminate violence and killings by Israeli soldiers along the Gaza border. 

Turkey’s consul general in Jerusalem was summoned by the Israeli foreign ministry on Tuesday and also asked to leave the country for an indefinite period of time.

In a statement issued by the Israeli foreign ministry, Gurcan Turkoglu, was summoned and asked to return to his country, considering latest development on bilateral relations between Jerusalem and Ankara.

At least 62 Palestinians were killed and thousands more injured by Israeli forces along the Gaza border on Monday. 

Thousands of Palestinians had gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border on Monday to take part in protests aimed to commemorate the Nakba anniversary and protest the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Since the border rallies began on March 30, more than 100 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed by cross-border Israeli gunfire, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Last week, the Israeli government said the ongoing border protests constituted a “state of war” in which international humanitarian law did not apply.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us