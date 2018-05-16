WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippine senators ask top court to invalidate Duterte's ICC withdrawal
Duterte issued a withdrawal notice in March, saying his right to due process was violated after an ICC prosecutor announced an inquiry into a complaint that accused the president of crimes against humanity.
Philippine senators ask top court to invalidate Duterte's ICC withdrawal
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers a speech during the 121st founding anniversary of the Philippine Army (PA) at Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines March 20, 2018. / Reuters
May 16, 2018

A minority bloc in the Philippine senate on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to invalidate President Rodrigo Duterte's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying his action without the chamber's consent was unconstitutional.

Duterte issued a notice of withdrawal in March, saying his right to due process had been violated after an ICC prosecutor announced a preliminary examination of a complaint that accused the president and top officials of crimes against humanity.

But six minority members of the senate, from among a total of 23, said Duterte would need the backing of two-thirds of upper house members to get his way.

"The executive cannot unilaterally withdraw from a treaty or international agreement, because such withdrawal is equivalent to a repeal of a law," the senators told the Supreme Court.

Duterte's spokesman, Harry Roque, said he was confident the Supreme Court would throw out the petition.

"Good luck to them," he said. "The courts will always defer to the executive on matters of foreign affairs."

The complaint to the ICC, filed by a Philippine lawyer and endorsed by a congressman and a senator, concerns the deaths of thousands of Filipinos in Duterte's signature crackdown on illegal drugs. Duterte denies any wrongdoing.

Police reject allegations by activists of systematic murder and cover-ups during a bloody campaign that has alarmed the West and gained the maverick Duterte international notoriety.

Critics have dismissed as cowardly Duterte's decision to turn his back on the ICC, calling it contrary to his stated readiness to "rot in jail" if it meant saving his nation from the scourge of drugs.

Lawyers and jurist groups say the withdrawal is pointless and does not protect Duterte against a possible indictment, as the ICC's jurisdiction retroactively covers the period during which a country was a member of the court.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us