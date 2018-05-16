POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Egyptians use mania over Mo Salah to sell Ramadan products
As well as powering Liverpool into a Champions League final, Mohamed Salah’s excellent form this season has had another beneficial knock-on effect.
Mohamed Salah celebrates with the Golden Boot after the match, Liverpool, May 13, 2018 / Reuters
May 16, 2018

Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah set a scoring record this season that helped Liverpool clinch fourth place in the Premier League. Now pictures of his bearded face are boosting sales ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. 

Manufacturers have plastered his image on traditional Ramadan products ranging from pillows to lanterns and paper cut-outs as they try to cash in on his success to offset economic hardships caused by the government’s financial reforms. 

“The Mohamed Salah lantern is the highest selling lantern this year,” said Essam, a shopkeeper, who did not give his last name. Other shopkeepers at a market in Cairo’s Sayeda Zainab neighbourhood said “Salah mania” was also helping them sell. 

Salah scored 44 goals in 51 games in his debut campaign and last week won the Football Writers Association award. Next month, the 25-year-old will lead Egypt’s first team for 28 years at the World Cup. 

Demand for food and traditional items soars during Ramadan, a month whose start date depends on the sighting of a crescent moon. 

SOURCE:Reuters
