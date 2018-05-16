WORLD
Trump unsure if summit with North Korea will go ahead
US President Donald Trump said it was unclear if his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would still go forward and added that he would continue to insist on denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.
In this file photo taken on May 4, 2018, US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before making his way to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. / AFP
May 16, 2018

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US hasn't been notified about North Korea's threat to cancel his planned summit with Kim Jong-un next month.

North Korea threatened earlier in the day to scrap the historic summit next month between Trump and Kim, saying it has no interest in a "one-sided" affair meant to pressure the North to abandon its nuclear weapons. Trump maintained that he'll still insist on the country's denuclearisation should the summit go on.

"We haven't been notified at all" about the threat, Trump said as he welcomed the president of Uzbekistan to the White House.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson has the latest.

He added, "We haven't seen anything. We haven't heard anything. We will see what happens."

The warning from North Korea's first vice foreign minister came after the country abruptly cancelled a high-level meeting with South Korea to protest US-South Korean military exercises that the North has long claimed are an invasion rehearsal.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said earlier Wednesday that preparations for the summit were ongoing despite the cancellation threat and that Trump is "hopeful" the meeting will still take place.

"If it doesn't we'll continue the maximum pressure campaign that's been ongoing," she told Fox & Friends.

Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden said he is concerned that talks are "really being oversimplified" by the White House.

"This is not a like condo deal where two people sit down and hash out a number of outstanding issues and then they say 'well, some lawyers can write it up'," he said.

SOURCE:AP
