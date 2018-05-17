Venezuela will hold its presidential election on Sunday amidst ongoing protests over the years-long economic crisis and chronic shortages of medicine and foodstuffs.

Incumbent leftist leader Nicolas Maduro expected to win, given a boycott by the mainstream opposition whose most popular leaders are barred from running.

TRT World's Juan Carlos Lamas reports.

While polls are mixed and unreliable due to the anticipated larger-than-usual abstention, some show Henri Falcon, one of the candidates, ahead of Maduro.

Here's a look at the three candidates running in the early election.

Nicolas Maduro

Maduro has long promoted himself as the heir to "Chavismo," the political movement begun by his late predecessor Hugo Chavez. His policies have remained very much in line with the maverick former leader.

He largely continued Chavez's policies of nationalisations, currency and price controls and social handouts. Critics saw this as further damaging Venezuela’s economy and say reforms then would have helped avoid today's crisis.

During his tenure, hyperinflation has soared and supermarket shelves have emptied. Looting and rioting are common across the country given shortages and power outages. Voter disaffection propelled the opposition to win the 2015 parliamentary election, its first major electoral victory in nearly a decade.

Maduro blames Venezuela's crisis on an "economic war" waged by Washington and the opposition. He promises to win that war should he be re-elected though critics point to his lack of reforms over the last five years.

Henri Falcon

Falcon is a 56-year-old former soldier and governor of Lara state. His candidacy is controversial and he has been criticised by much of the opposition, which decided to boycott the election. In the eyes of many, Falcon only serves to legitimise Maduro's inevitable win.

His key policy is to dollarise Venezuela's economy, replacing the bolivar which has weakened well over 99 percent against the dollar since Maduro came to power. At rallies, he likes to give out mock $100 bills.

Falcon and Wall Street heavyweight Francisco Rodriguez, his chief economic adviser, also plan to reform state oil company PDVSA, the government's cash cow, by separating it from the Oil Ministry, asking the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to raise quotas and strengthening the role of foreign partners.

Some see Falcon as a possible transition figure, able to unite two heavily divided groups.

Javier Bertucci