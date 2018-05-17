Turkey has been keeping a tight lid on illegal immigration into Europe from the Middle East where war and economic hardship pushed millions of people from their homes.

Many refugees have taken shelter in camps, yet thousands also tried perilous journeys crossing the Mediterranean to reach Greece.

Despite all the measures taken by Ankara, migrants are now using the land route to cross the border.

TRT World’s Oubai Shahbandar has more on how the Turkish military along the border with Greece is responding.