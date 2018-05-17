Italy's talismanic goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will play his last match for Juventus after 17 years at the club when they host Verona in Serie A on Saturday, he told reporters on Thursday.

"Saturday will be my last game for Juventus. I think it's the best way to end this wonderful adventure," the 40-year-old said.

However, the 2006 World Cup winner, close to tears at times, did not say whether he was retiring from the sport altogether.

"For now, I only know that Saturday I will play a game. Until a few days ago it was certain that I would stop playing. Now there are some interesting proposals," he said.

Buffon had planned to end his career at the 2018 World Cup, which would have been his sixth, but Italy failed to qualify.

Honours

- Italian Cup (1): 1998-1999

- UEFA Cup (1): 1998-1999

- Serie A (9): 2001-2002, 2002-2003, 2011-2012, 2012-2013, 2013-2014, 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018

- Serie B (1): 2006-2007

- Italian Cup (4): 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018

- Italian Super Cup (5): 2002, 2003, 2012, 2013, 2015

- FIFA World Cup (1): 2006

- European championship runner-up: 2012

- FIFA Confederations Cup Bronze medal: 2013

Records

- Most caps for Italy: 176

- Second-most appearances in Serie A: 639, behind Paolo Maldini's 647

- Joint record for World Cup appearances (5): 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014

Awards

- Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year: 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

- UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year: 2002-03, 2016-17

- Runner-up Ballon d'Or: 2006