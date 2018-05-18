WORLD
Polish leader calls for UN force for Russia-Ukraine border
President Andrzej Duda says UN peacekeepers should be sent to the Russia-Ukraine border where fighting has killed more than 10,000 people since 2014.
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, in front of the Warsaw Ghetto monument in Warsaw, Poland on April 19, 2018. / Reuters
May 18, 2018

Poland's President Andrzej Duda is calling for UN peacekeepers to be sent to the Russia-Ukraine border and all territory controlled by separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Duda stressed "in the strongest terms" to reporters on Thursday the importance of deploying a peacekeeping mission.

Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces are engaged in a long-running conflict in the east which has killed more than 10,000 people. It was sparked by Russia's annexation of Crimea in March 2014.

Last September, Russia proposed a draft Security Council resolution on sending UN peacekeepers to eastern Ukraine to provide security for monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Days later, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called for a UN peacekeeping mission with a mandate over the entire Ukraine-Russia border.

Both resolutions faced likely vetoes, and have been shelved.

SOURCE:AP
