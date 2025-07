Venezuelans will vote in presidential elections on Sunday. Voters will determine whether their controversial president, Nicolas Maduro, will lead for another six years.

In the meantime, the poverty level in Venezuela has reached over 90 percent, but President Maduro continues to blame private corporations and the US for the current situation.

His re-election campaign focuses on economic promises.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Caracas, Venezuela.