WORLD
3 MIN READ
German newspaper drops cartoonist after Netanyahu drawing
The cartoonist, Dieter Hanitsh, defended his work, saying he has the right to criticise Netanyahu's policies. The cartoon was published a day after Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinians during Nakba protests on the Gaza-Israel border.
German newspaper drops cartoonist after Netanyahu drawing
Dieter Hanitzsch told German online news provider t-online.de he had been unfairly treated. He said the newspaper's editors had approved a draft he submitted before they commissioned the cartoon, and then welcomed the final product.
May 19, 2018

German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung said it had ended its decades-long collaboration with cartoonist Dieter Hanitzsch after his depiction of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The cartoon showed Netanyahu in the attire of Israeli Eurovision entrant Netta Barzilai, who won the 2018 contest on Saturday.

Holding a rocket with the Star of David on it in one hand and a microphone in the other, Netanyahu is shown in the cartoon saying: "Next year in Jerusalem."

The 85-year-old cartoonist said he wanted to criticise Netanyahu's exploitation of the Eurovision contest for his own purposes and accused Netanyahu of abusing the singer's victory.

Netanyahu used the phrase, the toast traditionally given each year during the Jewish festival of Passover, in a congratulatory tweet. "You brought a lot of respect to the State of Israel," he wrote. "Next year in Jerusalem!"

Hanitzsch told German broadcaster RND on Thursday that he found Netanyahu's phrase "problematic ... It really does not help to pour even more oil onto the fire."

But editor-in-chief of Sueddeutsche Zeitung Wolfgang Krach told the same broadcaster that he saw the cartoon as anti-Semitic and that the newspaper had ended its relationship with the cartoonist.

Hanitzsch told German online news provider t-online.de he had been unfairly treated. He said the newspaper's editors had approved a draft he submitted before they commissioned the cartoon, and then welcomed the final product.

"I didn't sneak the drawing into print," he said.

Krach said publishing the cartoon, carried in the May 15 issue of the daily, was a mistake and he apologised to readers.

The cartoon was published just a day after Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinians during Nakba protests on the Gaza border, drawing strong international condemnation.

It attracted even greater attention in the context of the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem that weekend. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us