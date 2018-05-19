TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day
The day commemorates Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's arrival in the Black Sea city of Samsun from Istanbul to organise the war that saw the remnants of the Ottoman Empire transformed into modern Turkey four years later.
Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day
Turkish soldiers march in front of the Anitkabir, the Mausoleum of Republic of Turkey's Founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during the the Youth and Sports Day in Ankara. / AA
May 19, 2018

Turkey on Saturday marked the May 19 commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day.

May 19 Youth and Sports Day, a national holiday, marks the beginning of Turkey’s War of Independence and the emergence of modern Turkey, which is celebrated through official ceremonies across the nation.

"I respectfully recall our martyrs, our veterans, and all our heroes with mercy, and gratitude, who struggled to save our homeland from the invasion of the enemy and ensured the independence of our community and state," Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag tweeted.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu also issued a statement to mark the day. "Our struggle is for the future of our generation and our country," the statement said.

Attending a ceremony in the Turkish capital, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak wrote a note and put his signature on the memorial notebook at Anitkabir, Ataturk’s mausoleum.

“In order to further develop Turkey, we continue to make efforts with our young people,” the note read.

Representatives from all 81 Turkish provinces as well as from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus participated in the program.

In Istanbul, Cemal Resit Rey Concert Hall hosted the commemoration with the attendance of Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin, Mayor Mevlut Uysal and first army commander General Musa Avsever.

During the commemoration, high school students performed on solidarity songs and sang the national anthem.

May 19, 1919, was the day when Mustafa Kemal, later to become Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, arrived in the Black Sea city of Samsun from Istanbul to organise the war that saw the remnants of the Ottoman Empire transformed into modern Turkey four years later.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us