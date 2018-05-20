TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's President Erdogan arrives in Bosnia
Soon after arriving in Bosnian capital Sarajevo, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Turkey's President Erdogan arrives in Bosnia
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo on Sunday 20, 2018. / AA
May 20, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday has arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo on an official visit.

Soon after arriving in the Bosnian capital, Erdogan was holding a one-on-one meeting with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During his meetings, Erdogan will be discussing Turkey’s bilateral relations with Bosnia, the recent developments in the Balkans as well as regional and international matters, according to the presidential press office.

Officials from both sides will also be holding inter-delegation.

Later, the president will attend the sixth general assembly of the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD).

He will also address students at the International University of Sarajevo, where an honorary doctorate will be awarded to the president.

Erdogan is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu and other officials.

This is a developing story.....

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us