Several Afghan security force members killed in clashes with Taliban
Commandoes were reportedly being deployed in Ajristan district of the central Ghazni province where dozens of militants were also killed as clashes continued close to government compound and police headquarters.
Clashes reportedly continued between militants and security forces close to the government compound and police headquarters in Ajristan district of Ghazni province. / AFP Archive
May 20, 2018

Taliban militants have stormed multiple check posts in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, killing at least 17 security personnel over the weekend, officials said.

Mohammad Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed the killing of 17 security personnel and said up to 50 militants had been killed in clashes.

Lateefa Akbari, chairwoman of the provincial council, informed Anadolu Agency the Taliban overran two security check posts and torched over a hundred homes of the security forces in the Ajristan district on Sunday.

The Afghan and US forces reportedly carried out heavy airstrikes in reaction to the Taliban attack in the province, killing several militants.

Commandoes being deployed

The local Tolo News reported quoting sources that commandos were on their way to be deployed in Ajristan district.

It added that  clashes were ongoing between militants and security forces close to the government compound and police headquarters in the district.

Separately, the Ministry of Defence announced that Special Forces have been dispatched to take on the Taliban in Ghazni.

In a statement, the ministry noted 110 terrorist have been killed in air and ground offensives in the past 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahed, Taliban spokesman claimed that 34 security personnel have been killed and 12 more have been taken in custody after several days of clashes.

The Taliban announced their fresh spring offensives on April 25, and since then heavy clashes between the warring sides are going on in a number of provinces across Afghanistan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
