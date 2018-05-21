Two weeks ago, the Malaysian opposition culminated its election campaign by dethroning a government that had been in power for more than 60 years.

But as Alican Ayanlar reports from Kuala Lumpur, now the real work begins, starting with getting to the bottom of one of the biggest financial scandals in the world.

Recently ousted Prime Minister Najib Razak has denied siphoning state funds for years.

But the new man in charge- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says there's evidence to go forward.

On Tuesday, Najib will explain how millions of state funds made it way into his bank account.