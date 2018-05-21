WORLD
Challenges await the new Malaysian government
As Malaysia looks ahead to a new dawn, there are also issues that have tainted the former leadership that the new government must face. First and foremost, one of the world's largest financial scandals, 1MDB.
Civil servants from the prime minister's office attend the first assembly of Malaysia's newly-elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya on May 21, 2018. / AFP
May 21, 2018

Two weeks ago, the Malaysian opposition culminated its election campaign by dethroning a government that had been in power for more than 60 years. 

But as Alican Ayanlar reports from Kuala Lumpur, now the real work begins, starting with getting to the bottom of one of the biggest financial scandals in the world.

Recently ousted Prime Minister Najib Razak has denied siphoning state funds for years. 

But the new man in charge- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says there's evidence to go forward.  

On Tuesday, Najib will explain how millions of state funds made it way into his bank account. 

