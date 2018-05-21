POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Arsenal set to appoint Emery as new manager
Forty-six-year-old Spaniard, Unai Emery, had previously been manager at Paris St Germain and Sevilla.
Arsenal set to appoint Emery as new manager
Unai Emery left PSG after two seasons in charge, having won two Coupe de France trophies, as well as the league title this season. / Reuters
May 21, 2018

Arsenal are set to appoint former Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery as their new manager to succeed Arsene Wenger, the BBC reported on Monday.

Emery, who joined PSG in June 2016, left the French club at the end of this season, having led them to a domestic treble.

The 46-year-old Spaniard had previously been manager at Sevilla, who he steered to three Europa League triumphs.

The BBC reported that the recruitment process was led by Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and that an announcement and a news conference was expected later this week.

Emery left PSG when his contract expired at the end of this season.

While he had helped them continue their domestic dominance, his departure was assured when they failed to make significant headway in the Champions League for the second successive campaign.

PSG, who have won five French league titles in six years and are owned by big-spending Qatar Sports Investments, have struggled for success on the European stage.

Emery's team were beaten in the last-16 of the Champions League by Real Madrid this season despite breaking the world transfer record to sign Brazil striker Neymar, and were knocked out at the same stage last season by Barcelona.

Neymar was bought for 222 million euros ($268 million) from Barcelona in the close season to help increase PSG's chances of winning Europe's elite club competition, and Emery was widely held responsible for their disappointing Champions League campaign.

Arsenal are searching for their first new manager since 1996 with Wenger departing at the end of this season after nearly 22 years at the North London club where he won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

An Arsenal spokesman declined to comment on the situation. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us