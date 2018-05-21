TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan says nuclear-armed states "threatening the world"
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also says that the Middle East has to be cleansed of all nuclear weapons, in an apparent reference to Israel which is believed to be the only nation in the region to possess them.
Erdogan says nuclear-armed states "threatening the world"
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an iftar dinner in Ankara, Turkey May 21, 2018. / Reuters
May 21, 2018

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that countries with nuclear weapons were "threatening the world", and criticised the United States's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

"Those who have more than 15,000 nuclear warheads are currently threatening the world," he said, referring to the approximate total number of warheads worldwide, most of which are held by the US and Russia.

He added, "Why are countries with nuclear warheads posing a threat to them?"

"If we are to be fair, to show a just approach, then the countries with nuclear weapons, which portray nuclear power stations as threats, have no credibility in the international community," he said at an iftar dinner for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Erdogan said the Middle East had to be cleansed of all nuclear weapons, in an apparent reference to Israel, believed to be the only nation in the region to possess them.

US President Donald Trump recently withdrew from the deal between Tehran and six major powers which limited Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. Trump ordered that sanctions be reimposed.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo demanded Iran take additional steps such as pulling out of the Syrian civil war.

Tehran dismissed Washington's ultimatum and a senior Iranian official said it showed the US was seeking "regime change" in Iran.

The US withdrawal from the nuclear deal comes as relations between NATO member Turkey and Washington have soured over a host of issues, ranging from US policy in Syria to Trump's decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

France, Germany and the UK have said they will try to save the nuclear deal with Tehran.

"As Turkey, we do not accept re-igniting issues, including the Iran nuclear deal, that have been put to bed. We find the other signatories stating their loyalty to the agreement in the face of the US administration's decision very positive," Erdogan said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us