Syria's war transforms women's role
In Syria, it was traditionally a man's job to provide for families but since the war, women refugees are taking on the role of being the sole provider. In southern Turkey, that means some have had to take on new skills in order to find work.
Sene Abuhammed's determination has yielded both an income, and a better start for her family in their new country. / TRTWorld
May 22, 2018

Sene Abuhammed was a history teacher before the start of a war in Syria but now, as a refugee in Turkey, an agricultural field has became her classroom. 

After taking a UN course in agriculture, she then saved six months' wages from harvesting cotton. With that money, she rents this land to grow her own food and forge a new career as a farmer.

With eight brothers, Sene never thought she would be the one to support her family as that was traditionally seen as a man's job.

But more than seven years of war and displacement in Syria have led to fundamental changes in the roles of men and women.

TRT World's Caitlin McGee reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
