WORLD
2 MIN READ
Belarus revives ties with Sweden six years after teddy bear row
Ties were cut in 2012 when a Swedish public relations firm dropped hundreds of teddy bears over Belarus, urging the government to show greater respect for human rights.
Belarus revives ties with Sweden six years after teddy bear row
Belarus and Sweden cut ties for six years after the teddy bear airdrop incident in 2012.
May 22, 2018

Belarus appointed an ambassador to Stockholm on Tuesday, ending a six-year-old diplomatic spat over a pro-democracy stunt that saw hundreds of teddy bears airdropped by a Swedish public relations firm over the former Soviet republic.

In 2012, Minsk recalled its envoy to Sweden and expelled Sweden's ambassador after the toy bears were dropped over Belarussian territory, each carrying a message urging the authoritarian country to show greater respect for human rights.

Since then, President Alexander Lukashenko has heeded some calls from the West to show more leniency towards political opposition, seeking to improve ties with the European Union and lessen Belarus's dependence on neighbouring Russia.

"We have an unjustifiably low level of relations with Scandinavian countries," Lukashenko's press service quoted him as saying as he appointed new ambassador Dmitry Mironchik.

"Sweden is a very important country for us," he said.

Lukashenko has run Belarus along Soviet-style command lines since 1994, but relations with the West have improved in recent years.

This is partly linked to the pardoning of several political prisoners, while the opposition is represented in parliament for the first time in 20 years following a 2016 election that Western observers said was not fully democratic but an improvement on previous votes.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us