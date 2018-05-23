A slow-moving lava flow is starting to close in on a power plant near Kilauea volcano, which has authorities scrambling to keep it from becoming part of the drama.

Officials said there was no "immediate threat" to the Puna Geothermal Company (PGV) a 38-megawatt plant run by the state of Hawaii.

Still, "cracks near the Puna Geothermal Company are active and producing lava that slowly flows into the property, which destroyed the old Hawaii Geothermal Project in an area adjacent to the PGV," officials said.

Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and one of five on the Big Island of Hawaii.

It erupted on May 3, forcing the evacuation of 2,000 people from their homes located on the mountain.