WORLD
3 MIN READ
Cholera outbreak kills 12 in northeast Nigeria – health officials
Officials say at least 134 others may be infected in the state of Adamawa where nurses are on strike and many have been displaced from war, making it difficult to deal with an outbreak of such magnitude.
Cholera outbreak kills 12 in northeast Nigeria – health officials
A woman takes an oral cholera vaccine in a hospital. But cholera vaccines are not always effective and never long lasting. / Reuters
May 23, 2018

A cholera outbreak has killed 12 people and may have infected at least 134 others in the northeast Nigerian state of Adamawa, a medical official said on Wednesday.

"So far 12 people have died from the disease and there are many more cases", said Ezra Sakawa, medical director of the general hospital for Mubi, the town where the disease has struck.

"We have little manpower to deal with an outbreak of such magnitude," Sakawa said, adding that nurses were on strike.

A senior official at the state health ministry Bwalki Dilli, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the ministry with the support of other partners like WHO had set up a 24-hour treatment centre at Mubi General Hospital.

He urged the public to be on alert and observe personal and environmental hygiene, adding that the state emergency operation centre had dedicated toll-free telephone lines for reports and enquires on health emergencies.

Fight against ebola

The outbreak comes days after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced its collaboration with the Nigerian government on precautionary measures at various seaports, land borders, airports and other entry points to prevent the Ebola virus from entering Nigeria. 

Northeast Nigeria is ground zero for Nigeria's nine-year war against Boko Haram militants and its offshoot, now Daesh's West Africa ally.

The conflict has spawned one of the world's largest humanitarian crises, with millions of people displaced and in need of aid to survive.

Those conditions are ripe for any outbreak of disease, such as cholera or Ebola, to be deadly on a wide scale, humanitarian workers say.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us