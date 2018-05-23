WORLD
2 MIN READ
Macedonian ex-PM Gruevski sentenced over tender for luxury car
The court based its ruling on Nikola Gruevski, Macedonia's prime minister, on evidence from audio collected during a wiretapping scandal in 2015.
Macedonian ex-PM Gruevski sentenced over tender for luxury car
Leader of Macedonian ruling party VMRO-DPMNE and former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski addresses the media in Skopje, Macedonia, on December 12, 2016. / Reuters
May 23, 2018

Macedonia's prime minister, Nikola Gruevski, was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday for fixing a tender for the government to buy a bullet-proof Mercedes Benz, the first of six cases filed against him.

Gruevski was charged with using his influence over a tender commission member to promote a specific car dealer to supply the Mercedes. In return, Gruevski got a kickback from the dealer, prosecutors said.

Wednesday's case was the first against Gruevski brought by a special prosecutor, who was appointed as part of an agreement brokered by the European Union in 2015.

Gruevski, the former leader of the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party, stepped down as prime minister in 2016 after ruling for 10 years. His departure and new elections were also part of the EU agreement.

The EU stepped in after Macedonia was thrown into political turmoil when opposition parties accused Gruevski and his counter-intelligence chief of orchestrating the wiretapping of more than 20,000 people.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us