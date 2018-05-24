Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been a critical part of Liverpool's success this season.

The Egyptian footballer has bagged 32 goals since joining Liverpool from Roma and has become a hero in his native Egypt.

However, over a week into Ramadan, questions have arisen as to how he will cope while fasting, especially as he is expected to be a key element in coach Juergen Klopp's plans for the Reds to defeat Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League in Kiev on Saturday (May 26).

TRT World's Simon MecGregor-Wood reports.