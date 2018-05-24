The Syrian city of Al Bab has seen plenty of fighting during a war that continues to plague the country with no end in sight.

But the city has been witnessing calm for a while and is now taking in people fleeing conflict in other parts of the country.

Abu Salih, from eastern Ghouta, is one such survivor who is now taking shelter in Al Bab with what is left of his family.

"My family was hit by artillery shelling on the street while they were on the way to visit a relative. My wife and four daughters died," said Salih.

The Syrian conflict has killed half a million people and driven more than half the country's pre-war population from their homes, many to become refugees abroad.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports from northern Al Bab city.