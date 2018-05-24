WORLD
2 MIN READ
Survivor of Syrian war struggles to rebuild life in Al Bab
Abu Salih has lost his wife and four daughters in a war running in its eighth year. He is now struggling to rebuild his life in northern Al Bab city with what is left of his family.
Survivor of Syrian war struggles to rebuild life in Al Bab
Abu Salih's family was hit by artillery shelling when they were on the way to visit a relative, killing his wife and four daughters. / TRTWorld
May 24, 2018

The Syrian city of Al Bab has seen plenty of fighting during a war that continues to plague the country with no end in sight. 

But the city has been witnessing calm for a while and is now taking in people fleeing conflict in other parts of the country. 

Abu Salih, from eastern Ghouta, is one such survivor who is now taking shelter in Al Bab with what is left of his family.

"My family was hit by artillery shelling on the street while they were on the way to visit a relative. My wife and four daughters died," said Salih.

The Syrian conflict has killed half a million people and driven more than half the country's pre-war population from their homes, many to become refugees abroad.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports from northern Al Bab city.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us