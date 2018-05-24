WORLD
Israel plans 2,500 new settler homes in occupied West Bank
Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman says regional planning board would be asked to designate 1,400 of the housing units for immediate construction.
Settlements are one of the most heated issues in efforts to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, frozen since 2014. / Reuters Archive
May 24, 2018

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Thursday that he plans to seek approval next week for the construction of some 2,500 new homes in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Lieberman, wrote on Twitter that a regional planning board would be asked to designate 1,400 of the housing units for immediate construction.

Settlements are one of the most heated issues in efforts to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, frozen since 2014.

Palestinians want the West Bank for a future state, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Most countries consider settlements that Israel has built in territory it captured in the 1967 Middle East war to be illegal.

Israel disputes that its settlements are illegal and says their future should be determined in peace talks with the Palestinians.

"We will promote building in all of Judea and Samaria, from the north to south, in small communities and in large ones," Lieberman wrote, using the Biblical names for the West Bank.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials, who have long argued that Israeli settlements could deny them a viable and contiguous country.

Some 500,000 Israelis live in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, areas that are also home to more than 2.6 million Palestinians.

SOURCE:Reuters
