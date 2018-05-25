WORLD
Bomb blast in Canada injures over dozen people
Fifteen people were taken to hospital, three of them with critical injuries, after two unidentified men walked into a restaurant in the city of Mississauga and set off a bomb, officials said.
The two male suspects went into the restaurant and detonated their improvised explosive device, Peel Regional Police said in a Tweet. (Twitter / @PeelPoliceMedia)
May 25, 2018

Two unidentified men walked into a restaurant on Thursday in the Canadian city of Mississauga and set off a bomb, wounding more than a dozen people, and then fleeing, authorities said.

The blast went off in the Bombay Bhel restaurant at about 0230 GMT (10:30pm local time). 

Fifteen people were taken to hospital, three of them with critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.

"I don't have any specifics on the exact injuries that were sustained by the patients but three of them were critical enough to require trauma centre," Deputy Chief Peel Regional Paramedic Services, Brian Gibson, said.

The two male suspects went into the restaurant and detonated their improvised explosive device, Peel Regional Police said in a Tweet. The men then fled.

No claim of responsibility

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Police posted a photograph on Twitter showing two people with dark zip-up hoodies walking into an establishment with one of them appearing to be carrying an object.

The attack in Mississauga, Canada's sixth-largest city, comes a month after a driver ploughed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.

Mississauga is in Lake Ontario about 32 kilmotres west of Toronto.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
