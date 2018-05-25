In pictures: Security forces ordered to break Brazil truckers' strike
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Security forces ordered to break Brazil truckers' strikeTruckers angry over fuel price hikes are striking for a fifth straight day in Brazil despite a deal reached with unions to suspend the stoppage.
Abcam union, which represents about 700,000 truckers says the truckers will "continue the strike and the road blockades." / AFP
May 25, 2018

Brazilian President Michel Temer ordered security forces on Friday to clear road blockades set up by truckers who pressed on with a strike that has left the vast country virtually paralysed.

The country's economic capital of Sao Paulo also declared a state of emergency, the auto industry shut down, gas stations ran out of fuel and flights were cancelled on the fifth day of the protest.

The truckers have attempted to put a stranglehold on movement of goods in Brazil to protest fuel price rises since five days of strikes. 

They have blocked roads in much of the vast country that has only limited rail service and where 60 percent of goods are transported by road.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us