Scientists say climate change is posing a growing threat to the amount and the quality of the coffee grown in Guatemala, where farmers must strive to adapt to the lack of rainfall.
Climate change poses threat to coffee quality in Guatemala
In this May 22, 2014 photo, harvested coffee beans are stored at a coffee plantation in Ciudad Vieja, Guatemala. The region’s thousands of coffee farmers grow the smooth-flavoured, aromatic Arabica beans enjoyed by coffee lovers around the world. / AP
May 25, 2018

Guatemala is one of the most famous coffee producers in the world. 

But scientists say climate change is posing a growing threat to the amount – and the quality – of the coffee it grows.  

Smaller farms are among the most vulnerable. To better adapt to the lack of rain fall, coffee producers have to diversify their production by planting new varieties along with shade tress to try and lower the temperature. 

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan visited a family-run farm outside Guatemala City, and they say this is not enough to counteract the effects of climate change on their crops.

SOURCE:TRT World
