Guatemala is one of the most famous coffee producers in the world.

But scientists say climate change is posing a growing threat to the amount – and the quality – of the coffee it grows.

Smaller farms are among the most vulnerable. To better adapt to the lack of rain fall, coffee producers have to diversify their production by planting new varieties along with shade tress to try and lower the temperature.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan visited a family-run farm outside Guatemala City, and they say this is not enough to counteract the effects of climate change on their crops.