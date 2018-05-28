A third of the people living in Yemen need humanitarian assistance.

According to UN figures, there are 22 million people in Yemen who are in need of urgent assistance. 17 million people need food security; 8 million people suffer from famine and poverty.

At a high-level meeting in Geneva in April, the UN estimated nearly three billion dollars is needed to help those who are suffering.

The war there has been continuing for several years - and as TRT World'sYasin Eken reports, NGOs are doing what they can to help the many in need.