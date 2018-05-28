WORLD
Thousands seek help in Colombia as Venezuelan health care crisis worsens
Medicines are becoming increasingly scarce as the Venezuelan economy implodes, causing shortages and forcing thousands of people to seek medical help in Colombia.
In this February 23, 2018 photo, Venezuelan citizens arrive to La Parada neighbourhood of Cucuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela. Aside from providing health care, border cities are also coping with an array of public safety issues, like a rise in prostitution and groups of men, women and children sleeping on the streets. / AP
May 28, 2018

Medicine is becoming increasingly scarce as the Venezuelan economy implodes. 

These shortages have forced thousands of people to migrate across the Colombian border and seek medical help ranging from vaccinations to broken bone treatments. 

Although some relief is provided to Venezuelan patients, Colombia is a country with its own public health problems and the surge of Venezuelan patients is putting a strain on Colombian hospitals.

TRT World'sManuel Rueda reports from the border in the Colombian city of Cucuta. 

