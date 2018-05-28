WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigeria observes national mourning day for Benue victims
A national day of mourning has been declared in Nigeria on May 28, where people are calling for government intervention to end the violence between farmers and herders.
Nigeria observes national mourning day for Benue victims
Clergymen gather beside white coffins containing the bodies of priests allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen, as they pray ahead of their burial at Ayati-Ikpayongo in Gwer East district of Benue State, north-central Nigeria on May 22, 2018. / AFP
May 28, 2018

In Nigeria, a national day of mourning is being observed on Monday by the Joint Nigeria Crisis Action Committee and is being held the day before Nigeria's Democracy Day. 

Hundreds have been killed in continuing violence between farmers and nomadic Fulani herdsmen since violence broke out in 2011 over shrinking resources.

Fighting between herdsmen and farmers escalated in January and the lives of 21 other people were also taken when a group attacked a church in April, as Catholics took to the streets calling for an end to the spiral of violence. 

The people of Benue believe Fulani herdsmen are allegedly responsible for the attack and are calling for government intervention to put an end to the bloodshed. 

TRT World'sWendy Agbo travelled to Benue state to find out more about this deadly conflict. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us