The Syrian regime has been accused repeatedly of using chemical weapons, barrel bombs and torture against its own people since the war began in 2011.

Amani and her family who were evacuated from the city of Douma last month, share the horrific details of what they say was a chemical attack on the night of April 7.

"That night was like the end of the world. And yet the regime and its supporters say it was a fake attack," Amani told TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan, who travelled to northern Syria to meet some of the victims of the alleged chemical attack.