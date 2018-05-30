Hezbollah is the strongest military force in Lebanon and has significant political power.

The Shia group did well in May's parliamentary elections.

The speculation by some in Lebanon and the region is that the group is getting even more powerful and is a stand in for its main backer, Iran.

With tensions rising between Israel and Iran, increased power for Hezbollah in Lebanon is feared to lead another war.

Hezbollah was formed in the 1980s as a resistance movement against Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon and the two remain bitter enemies.

There has been no major conflict between them since a month-long war in 2006.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Beirut.